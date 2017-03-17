VnExpress International
In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

By VnExpress   March 17, 2017 | 10:20 am GMT+7

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.

1.

A colorful che dessert stall in the central city of Hue.

2.

The Monkey Island in Can Gio, downstream of the Mekong.

3.

Fresh seafood, anyone?

4.

A vendor selling hot tofu pudding in ginger syrup in Hanoi.

5.

This is proof you can buy anything in Vietnam.

6.

A view from the backseat of a motorbike.

7.

Old apartment buildings in Ho Chi Minh City almost always give you a great shot.

8.

The photographer seemed to have forgotten this Valentine's Day picture. But we're glad it's finally shared on Instagram.

9.

"The best dreams happen when you're awake," the caption reads.

10.

A waterfall in northern Vietnam.

11.

A colorful traditional H'mong fabric pattern hanging out to dry in the northern highlands of Vietnam.

12.

How rice paper is made.

13.

Ready for a race in Hanoi?

14.

The capital city at dusk.

15.

A classic scene of Ha Long Bay.

