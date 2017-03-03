In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

1.
He is here in Sa Pa: Jonathan Quiñonez, the 27-year-old traveler from Brussels who is famous for his Instagram photos holding the sign "Mom, I'm Fine."
2.
Ha Giang in springtime.
3.
A floating market in the Mekong Delta.
4.
Street food in Saigon.
5.
A French-era church in the southern province of An Giang.
6.
"Way to heaven," reads the caption.
7.
A cake vendor dances to attract customers in downtown Saigon.
8.
Coffee shops light up a building on Nguyen Hue in HCMC.
9.
Fancy a haircut?
10.
Da Lat as seen from a mountaintop
11.
The iconic rice fields of Sa Pa.
12.
"Soaking in the evening tones of southern Vietnam," the caption reads.
13.
Long Bien, a wholesale market in Hanoi
14.
A plate of Hue's royal cuisine.
15.
Tuy Hoa, Phu Yen from above.
Related news: