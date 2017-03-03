VnExpress International
In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

March 3, 2017 | 09:15 am GMT+7

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.

1.

He is here in Sa Pa: Jonathan Quiñonez, the 27-year-old traveler from Brussels who is famous for his Instagram photos holding the sign "Mom, I'm Fine."

2.

Ha Giang in springtime.

3.

A floating market in the Mekong Delta.

4.

Street food in Saigon.

5.

A French-era church in the southern province of An Giang.

6.

"Way to heaven," reads the caption.

7.

A cake vendor dances to attract customers in downtown Saigon.

8.

Coffee shops light up a building on Nguyen Hue in HCMC.

9.

Fancy a haircut?

10.

Da Lat as seen from a mountaintop

11.

The iconic rice fields of Sa Pa.

12.

"Soaking in the evening tones of southern Vietnam," the caption reads.

13.

Long Bien, a wholesale market in Hanoi

14.

A plate of Hue's royal cuisine.

15.

Tuy Hoa, Phu Yen from above.

