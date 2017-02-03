In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

The Thien Hau Temple in Saigon's Chinatown on the first day of the Lunar New Year.

When the sun goes down in Phu Quoc, the fun begins.

Lanterns float into the night in Hoi An.

Colorful non la hats on a flower street in the southern province of Dong Thap.

A xe om, motorbike taxi driver, in Saigon on a quiet night.

The Prenn Waterfall in Da Lat.

The untouched beauty of Ha Giang in northern Vietnam.

Beauty in the chaos?

"Linked-up," the caption reads.

Coming home after the Tet holiday.

Want some cotton candy?

How to grill pork in Hoi An.

"Life is too precious and too short to hold on to grudges," the caption says.

