In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

February 3, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos of #Vietnam.

1.

The Thien Hau Temple in Saigon's Chinatown on the first day of the Lunar New Year.

2.

When the sun goes down in Phu Quoc, the fun begins.

3.

Lanterns float into the night in Hoi An.

4.

Colorful non la hats on a flower street in the southern province of Dong Thap.

5.

A xe om, motorbike taxi driver, in Saigon on a quiet night.

6.

The Prenn Waterfall in Da Lat.

7.

The untouched beauty of Ha Giang in northern Vietnam.

8.

Beauty in the chaos?

9.

"Linked-up," the caption reads.

10.

Coming home after the Tet holiday.

11.

Want some cotton candy?

12.

How to grill pork in Hoi An.

13.

"Life is too precious and too short to hold on to grudges," the caption says.

Tags: Vietnam tourism wanderlust best photos
 
Thousands flock to Hanoi pagoda to chase away bad luck

First tourist arrives in HCMC on e-visa

Hanoi threatens to name and shame people with skimpy clothes

Vin Diesel is king of the box office in Vietnam

10 most beautiful places in Vietnam: Surprises in Rough Guides list

Unexpected downpour overwhelms Saigon, first day after Tet

Vietnam, one of the cheapest destinations in 2017

How Vietnam caught the attention of Hollywood

