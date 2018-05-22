VnExpress International
In central Hanoi, foreign tourists turn train track into outdoor studio

By Giang Huy   May 22, 2018 | 02:03 pm GMT+7

It’s a front yard for locals and an attraction for tourists.

Michael, an American tourist, takes photos of his wife and daughter on the trans-Vietnam railway that runs through a residential area in downtown Hanoi, lying just inches from houses. Many foreigners have big interest in the track given the fact that it runs so close to people’s doors.
Although it looks dangerous, locals have made full use of the track and the little space along it, and the blurred lines have become an interesting strange sight to foreign visitors. After appearing more than a few times on international sites and travel blogs, the rail has become an attraction.
A foreign woman stands on the track as she poses for the camera.
A group photo.
Here comes the train.
Tourists grab a drink at one of many coffee shops along the railway.
Tourists walk the narrow lane between the rail line and houses.
The railway was built by the French more than 100 years ago to transport passengers and goods to Lao Cai Province four hours to the northwest. The section across the residential areas runs from Dien Bien Phu to Phung Hung Streets in Hoan Kiem District.
Local families treat it as their front yard.
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi train tracks Hanoi railway Vietnam north-south railway Vietnam tourism Vietnam travel tourists in Hanoi foreigners
 
