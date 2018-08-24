Hunting for honey in Vietnam’s jungles

|
Tiem is an ethnic Katu. He lives in Thuong Quang Commune, Nam Dong District, the central province of Thua Thien - Hue. Tiem has been collecting honey in the jungle for 40 years to earn a living and to feed his family. To find bee hives, Tiem has to go on long and strenuous treks.
|
Jungle bees usually build their hives on huge trees at great heights. Once he has located a hive, he breaks a branch and leaves it at the bottom of the tree as a marker. It is a Katu way of marking one’s territory or property.
|
Ethnic group Katu used to burn the bees to obtain honey in the past. However, Tiem and other bee hunters have shifted to a different method in recent years. They chop down dry banana leaves and burn them, and the smoke drives the bees away. “Since we use smoke and only chase away the bees, they will continue to live and build more hives,” he said.
|
Honey hunters use rattan vines to climb up trees and reach the hives.
|
It often takes them more than an hour to climb up to the hive.
|
After the smoke chases the bees away, the men use a machete with a long handle to extract the honey and put it in a sack. They do not take away everything and leave some wax behind. Tiem explained that the bees would come back if there is wax in the hive, and he would return next year to extract more honey from it.
|
A large hive could have up to 30 liters of honey and smaller ones, 5 liters. People pay VND500,000 ($21) for a liter of jungle honey.