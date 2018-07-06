Hoi An rejects cable car project to preserve land, protect heritage image

A woman sails on the Hoai River of Hoi An. Photo by Cao Anh Tuan

Authorities of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam on Thursday declined an offer by a Vietnamese firm to build cable cars across the city’s Thu Bon river.

They said the project would use up excessive amounts of land and tarnish the city’s image of a place that protects its heritage and natural environment.

Previously, in January, Quang Nam-based firm NVN had proposed to the provincial People’s Committee to build the South Hoi An cable car project, connecting Hoi An and Duy Nghia District.

The firm said the cable car project would allow guests to enjoy the city’s scenery from above.

However, Nguyen Van Dung, Chairman of Hoi An, said the project would take away too much of the city’s land, including land used for agricultural purposes.

It is estimated that the project would require 100 hectares (247 acres) of land.

“Besides, Hoi An is a UNESCO world heritage site, so a cable car system cannot be built here,” Dung said.

The proposed 7.6 kilometer-long cable car line would cost around VND2.15 trillion ($96 million), with three stations and two parking lots. The cable car system could carry 1,300 to 1,600 people per hour, with each ride lasting approximately 21 minutes.

Hoi An is one of the most beloved destinations in Vietnam, favored by foreign and local travelers alike. Packed with well-preserved old houses and filled with a slow pace of life, the town has been ranked by global sites, most recently CNN, as one of the most peaceful and relaxing places on earth.

Last year, Hoi An received 3.22 million visitors, up 21.66 percent from 2016.

This is Hoi An seen from above.