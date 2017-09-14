Heavy downpours leave Saigon’s traffic in chaos

This photo of Cong Hoa Street in Tan Binh District shows what Saigon's residents woke up to on Thursday morning. The routes that suffered the most from flooding and congestion were Huynh Tan Phat and Pham Huu Lau in District 7, Nguyen Huu Canh and Nguyen Xi in Binh Thanh District and streets near Tan Son Nhat International Airport.