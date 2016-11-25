Hanoi to host massive Korean lantern festival

Yeon Deung Hoe (Lotus Lantern Festival) in Seoul. Photo by Korea.net/Korean Culture and Information Service (Jeon Han), CC BY 2.0

Vietnam will hold the largest-ever lantern festival in Hanoi from December 3 to January 22.

The event, sponsored by both Vietnam and South Korea, will include the display of 40 giant lanterns (each 10-30 meters tall) that depict popular animated characters as well as famous scenic spots in Vietnam and Korea.

Apart from the lanterns, visitors will have a chance to enjoy K-pop concerts, Taekwondo exhibitions, as well as classical music and dance perfomances.

The festival will take place at the Lepare Trade Centre in the Gaduma City Urban Area, Hoang Mai District of Hanoi. Entrance will cost VND80,000 ($3.5) for adults and VND50,000 ($2.2) for teens.

Admission will be free for children.

The Giant Lantern Festival is an annual tradition in Seoul that has traveled to other countries like the U.S., the U.K., Taiwan and China, drawing millions of visitors.

The upcoming 50-day Giant Lantern Festival in Hanoi is expected to welcome 10,000-50,000 visitors per day.

