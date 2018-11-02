Hanoi Imperial Citadel to turn into Italian Square for annual fair

The “Piazza Italia” cultural fair and Italian Gastronomy Week will take place at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Hanoi. Photo by Shutterstock/Sanga Park

The annual “Piazza Italia” cultural fair and Italian Gastronomy Week on November 10 and 11 will see the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long transformed into an Italian square (Piazza Italia) with booths for Italian food and wine tasting, fashion design exhibitions and concerts by Vietnamese pop star Hong Nhung and Italian and Vietnamese opera singers.

Visitors can participate in sports like soccer, volleyball, badminton and da cau (shuttlecock played with feet and body/head).

Youngsters will have an opportunity to be coached by trainers from Juventus F.C Academy.

There will also be family-friendly activities such as a karaoke contest, a tombola game (bingo) and games for children.

The events will be from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on November 10 and 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on November 11. Entrance is free.

The Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, which was inscribed on the World Heritage List by UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee in 2010, is at 19C Hoang Dieu Street, Ba Dinh District.

This program is to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Italy-Vietnam relations with variety of activities pertaining to the “3rd Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World”.

In addition to event mentioned above, on November 2, there will also be a tasting of wines from Valpolicella area hosted at Casa Italia, centre for the promotion of Italian cultural and entrepreneurial excellence.