Hanoi farmer creates 'Franken-fruit trees' for Tet

Farmer Le Duc Giap, 63, owns an orchard in Hanoi's Thanh Oai District that contains hundreds of potted trees, 200 of which are grapefruit trees grafted with branches that yield nine different kinds of citrus.

"Grafting 10 kind of fruit onto a single tree requires one to understand them all very well. Each type of fruit has a different window of flowering and fruiting so it requires some calculation," said Giap.