Hanoi, after the war began

This is what the capital city looked like after the historic 60-day Battle of Hanoi in late 1946.

The photos, taken by the late Hanoi residents Nguyen Duy Kien, Tran Van Nhung and Tran Van Ve, can be found at an exhibition at Ho Guom Culture Information Center, 2 Le Thai To Street. It will be open until February 27.

Hang Dau Street in Hoan Kiem District.

The damaged The Huc Bridge.

A woman carried a shoulder pole along broken walls on Lo Ren Street.

The Bat Su-Bat Dan corner.

The Hang Gai-Hang Dao corner

A woman walked on a very empty street.

The trees were dying along Tran Nhat Duat Street.

Boys hung out in front what is now Tran Nhat Duat School.

The To Lich-Hang Gai corner

Hang Thiec Street.

Hang Da Street.

Hang Giay Street.

Related news:

>Remembering Vietnam's bloody border war with China

>Hanoi considers ditching war-time loudspeakers