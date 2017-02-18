VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Hanoi, after the war began

By Ngoc Thanh   February 18, 2017 | 02:23 pm GMT+7

Rare photos of a city scarred and broken by a historic battle that marked the beginning of the resistance war against the French.

This is what the capital city looked like after the historic 60-day Battle of Hanoi in late 1946.

The photos, taken by the late Hanoi residents Nguyen Duy Kien, Tran Van Nhung and Tran Van Ve, can be found at an exhibition at Ho Guom Culture Information Center, 2 Le Thai To Street. It will be open until February 27.

hanoi-after-the-war-began

Hang Dau Street in Hoan Kiem District.
hanoi-after-the-war-began-1

The damaged The Huc Bridge.
hanoi-after-the-war-began-2

A woman carried a shoulder pole along broken walls on Lo Ren Street.
hanoi-after-the-war-began-3

The Bat Su-Bat Dan corner.
hanoi-after-the-war-began-4

The Hang Gai-Hang Dao corner
hanoi-after-the-war-began-5

A woman walked on a very empty street.
hanoi-after-the-war-began-6

The trees were dying along Tran Nhat Duat Street.
hanoi-after-the-war-began-7

Boys hung out in front what is now Tran Nhat Duat School.
hanoi-after-the-war-began-8

The To Lich-Hang Gai corner
hanoi-after-the-war-began-9

Hang Thiec Street.
hanoi-after-the-war-began-10

Hang Da Street.
hanoi-after-the-war-began-11

Hang Giay Street.

Related news:

>Remembering Vietnam's bloody border war with China

>Hanoi considers ditching war-time loudspeakers

Tags: Vietnam Hanoi exhibition history Vietnam War
 
Read more
Vietnam off the beaten path: 5 charming small towns that are not Hoi An

Vietnam off the beaten path: 5 charming small towns that are not Hoi An

When Adele and Sam Smith break into the cool world of Saigon typography

When Adele and Sam Smith break into the cool world of Saigon typography

Home to world’s largest cave Son Doong gearing up for tourism boom

Home to world’s largest cave Son Doong gearing up for tourism boom

The sidewalk barriers of Saigon

The sidewalk barriers of Saigon

Vietnamese named the most satisfied lovers in Asia

Vietnamese named the most satisfied lovers in Asia

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

Saigon announces first river bus services to ease road congestion

Saigon announces first river bus services to ease road congestion

In unprecedented move, Vietnam names and shames 'offensive' festivals

In unprecedented move, Vietnam names and shames 'offensive' festivals

 
go to top