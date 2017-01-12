VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi considers ditching war-time loudspeakers

By Vo Hai   January 12, 2017 | 06:23 pm GMT+7
Hanoi considers ditching war-time loudspeakers
Loudspeakers seen along a street in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

In the age of the internet, Hanoi's mayor said the old system has become obsolete.

Outdated speakers that have been blaring out across Hanoi since the wartime in the 1960s have become obsolete and completed their purpose, Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung said at a conference on Monday.

“They were very effective in their time but in this digital age with a lot of other means of serving the people, like providing daily pollution information on the internet, are the speakers still necessary?”

They might only be helpful in the suburbs now, Chung said.

He encouraged local officials to review how effective the speakers are in their areas and to decide whether to remove them.

Hanoi's loudspeakers date back to the 1960s and 1970s when they delivered air raid warnings during the war with the U.S.-backed South Vietnamese government.

Today they are used to deliver daily neighborhood announcements about local meetings, health updates, sanitation and other public issues. The same system is used in many parts across rural Vietnam.

But many Hanoians believe the iconic method of mass communication is no longer necessary and too noisy. The speakers belong in museums now, some suggest.

Related news:

Warning signs as Hanoi releases daily pollution data for the first time

Hanoi’s etiquette code for civil servants bans tattoos, ‘improper’ fragrances

Tags: loudspeakers Hanoi propaganda
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top