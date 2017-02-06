Gold rush: Vietnamese prospect on God of Wealth Day

|
The capital's gold shops open at 6.30 a.m., but Hanoians started queuing up from the early morning to buy one tael of gold (1.2 ounce).
Huong from Vinh Tuy District, together with her 15-month-old child, lined up from 5a.m.
Given priority thanks to her young baby, she was one of the first buyers at a gold shop on Tran Thai Tong Street.
Huong said that she was happy after buying her gold and receiving small gifts from the shop.
At 9a.m., Tran Nhan Tong Street, where many gold shops are located, was filled with people.
Other shops around Hanoi were also packed. These treasure hunters were lining up in front of a DOJI shop, Vietnam’s largest jewelry company, on Xa Dan Street.
Figurines of chickens are selling well, as this is the Year of the Rooster.
Gold coins stamped with images of a rooster, representing wealth and luck, are proving popular.
Originating in China, the God of Wealth Day has become popular in Vietnam over the last three years. People pouring into gold shops on this day have brought in huge revenues for domestic jewelry companies. Phu Nhuan Jewelry, a giant in Vietnam’s jewelry market, said that they collected VND200 billion ($8.8 million) on the God of Wealth Day last year, jumping 200 percent against a year ago.
This year, many gold shops have adopted a prepayment method, allowing consumers to pay in advance and collect their gold on the special day in order to reduce waiting times and prevent them from running out of stock.
Photos by VnExpress/Giang Huy and Ky Duyen
