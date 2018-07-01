VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Going back 27 years to Chinatown in Saigon

By Di Vy   July 1, 2018 | 12:31 pm GMT+7

Black and white images captured by a French photographer reveal a way of life that’s history.

Cho Lon was a city established in the 19th century. It was merged into neighboring city Saigon in 1931, and “Saigon – Cho Lon” was born. The "Cho Lon" part was dropped and the merged city became just “Saigon” in 1956.

Since then, Cho Lon has often been referred to the largest Chinatown in Vietnam.

Nowadays, Cho Lon consists of four districts: 5, 6, 10 and 11. District 5 is the home of many Vietnamese-Chinese people.

During his trip to Vietnam in 1991, French photographer Patrick Zachmann took pictures of the Cho Lon quarter, enabling this trip down memory lane.

Photos by Patrick Zachmann/ Magnum Photos

Saigons Cho Lon flashbacks through the lens of French photographer

Two cyclos, an old bus and a few bikes at a T-junction.
Saigons Cho Lon flashbacks through the lens of French photographer - 1

On a Cho Lon street corner marked by an absence of motorized means of transport, a glimpse of the bell tower of the famous Cha Tam Church can be seen in the distance.
In front of a motel in an alley.

In front of a motel in an alley.
From doorways in an alley, people watch the rain.

From doorways in an alley, people watch the rain.
Inside a herbal medicine store run by a Chinese family.

Inside a herbal medicine store run by a Chinese family.
Making shoe soles in a factory.

Making shoe soles in a factory.
Two women pair sandals in a factory.

Two women pair sandals in a factory.
Related News:
Tags: Saigon Chinatown Flashback photography Patrick Zachmann history
 
Read more
Indonesia 'anti-LGBT abuses' fuel HIV cases: Human Rights Watch

Indonesia 'anti-LGBT abuses' fuel HIV cases: Human Rights Watch

To bee or not to bee? Ca Mau has a saucy answer

To bee or not to bee? Ca Mau has a saucy answer

Italy wins Da Nang international fireworks contest

Italy wins Da Nang international fireworks contest

War on plastic leaves manufacturers clutching at straws

War on plastic leaves manufacturers clutching at straws

The magnificent Kingdom of Caves in Vietnam

The magnificent Kingdom of Caves in Vietnam

Hanoi's café a cool place to break the ice

Hanoi's café a cool place to break the ice

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

 
go to top