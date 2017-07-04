VnExpress International
Global coverage: How phones have found their way into every nook and cranny

By VnExpress   July 4, 2017 | 10:59 am GMT+7

From a simple farmer in a field in Vietnam to a group of people mesmerized in a Turkish café, there’s no escaping the ubiquitous cell phone.

global-how-phones-become-a-necessity

A farmer reads a message on a cell phone while working on a rice paddy field outside Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham
global-how-phones-become-a-necessity-1

A vegetable seller talks on a cell phone at a rural market outside Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham
global-how-phones-become-a-necessity-2

A construction worker smokes a cigarette as he looks at his mobile phone at a site in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Reuters/Steven Saphore
global-how-phones-become-a-necessity-3

A man takes a picture of the windowed ceiling at a shopping mall in Sydney. Photo by Reuters/Steven Saphore
global-how-phones-become-a-necessity-4

A woman takes a picture of her son at the Revolution Square in Managua, Nicaragua. Photo by Reuters/Oswaldo Rivas
global-how-phones-become-a-necessity-5

People take pictures with their cell phones in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. Photo by Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi
global-how-phones-become-a-necessity-6

A man in the audience looks at his cell phone before the start of a performance during the Malta International Arts Festival at Fort St Elmo in Valletta, Malta. Photo by Reuters/Darrin Zammit Lupi
global-how-phones-become-a-necessity-7

A rickshaw driver uses a mobile phone as he takes a break in Beijing, China. Photo by Reuters/Thomas Peter
global-how-phones-become-a-necessity-8

A woman uses a mobile phone in Beijing. Photo by Reuters/Thomas Peter
global-how-phones-become-a-necessity-9

A child takes pictures of a wedding cake during a ceremony lunch in Savona, Italy. Photo by Reuters/Max Rossi
global-how-phones-become-a-necessity-10

A girl talks with her aunt on her father's mobile phone at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Reuters/Nacho Doce
global-how-phones-become-a-necessity-11

Swiss photographer Yvain Genevay takes a picture of Lausanne and Lake Leman with his mobile phone through the window of a plane near Morges, Switzerland. Photo by Reuters/Denis Balibouse
global-how-phones-become-a-necessity-12

A worker repairs mobile phones at a market in Khartoum, Sudan. Photo by Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
global-how-phones-become-a-necessity-13

A customer looks for a mobile phone at a market in Khartoum. Photo by Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
global-how-phones-become-a-necessity-14

Venders play Ludo using iPhone Games in a store at a market in Khartoum. Photo by Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
global-how-phones-become-a-necessity-15

People use their mobile phones at a cafe in central Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Reuters/Murad Sezer
global-how-phones-become-a-necessity-16

A man uses his mobile phone as he drives his car in central Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Reuters/Francois Lenoir
global-how-phones-become-a-necessity-17

A tourist uses her mobile phone on a sightseeing tour bus in central Brussels. Photo by Reuters/Francois Lenoir
global-how-phones-become-a-necessity-18

A woman takes photos with her phone as a friend poses next to the statue of Brazilian musician Tom Jobim at the Arpoador Beach in Rio de Janeiro. Photo by Reuters/Sergio Moraes
global-how-phones-become-a-necessity-19

Audience members take photos with their cameras during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 fashion show in Paris, France. Photo by Reuters/Charles Platiau
