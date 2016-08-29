ghost-hamlets-in-the-mekong-delta

A fisherman in Tan Hung returns from the rice field with an empty net. Another factor that has driven the owners away from their own houses is the low flood waters in recent years. According to Huynh Thanh Hien, vice-chairman of the Tan Hung People's Committee, lower water levels in the last decade have resulted in falling catches, while the majority of local people rely on fish for their daily protein intake. “People found they were left with no other choice but to move to industrial zones in of Ho Chi Minh City or Binh Duong to look for jobs with stable incomes,” said Hien.