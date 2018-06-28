VnExpress International
Get drenched in the beauty of Saigon

By Dang Khoa   June 28, 2018 | 12:48 pm GMT+7

Young artists give graphic expression to their love of Saigon caught in pouring rain.

Every Saigonese will tell you that the city has two seasons – dry and wet.

The wet season usually makes headlines for the wrong reasons – flooding, traffic chaos, etc.

But a few people who see things differently decided to show “Sai Gon Co Mua” (Saigon in the rain) to the world.

For Nguyen Manh Khoi (Maxk) and his team, the art project was a labor of love.

Their images have caused a small online sensation, widely shared and attracting thousands of views.

The team told VnExpress International that their Eureka moment was the realization that there was a lack of visual representation of Saigon during the rainy, stormy season.

"I know some might find the rain unpleasant, wet and sticky," Maxk said.

"But I say that anyone can find dazzling scenes, even more beautiful than our illustrations, if they just take it slow and indulge in the moment.

"All our team did was to capture these images in our art."

"Love for a city doesn't need to be something very sophisticated," said the team's motion artist Nguoi Da. "It can come from details as simple as the colors of the street lights or the sizzling sounds from a banh mi cart on a cold rainy night."

“From lightning, objects’ reflection in the puddle, how to get people to notice Saigon instantly, and then more,” Thai Thanh Do, the art director, said, describing the challenges the team faced.

Illustration artists Nguyen Thanh Vu and Kawako Giang Nguyen said that they felt relieved after the project received a lot of positive feedback. They said the album was a gift to boost the mood of people in “blue weather.”

 
Maxk said: “Saigon has its own characteristics that make it easier for people to fall in love with it, rain or shine.”

The project also received contribution from illustration artists Thinh Le, Hanh Huynh, and motion artists Vu Hai Long and Nguyen Thanh Chien.

Tags: Vietnam beauty of Saigon rain storm authentic Saigon rain season
 
