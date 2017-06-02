French photographer whisks his ‘most beautiful woman’ to Saigon studio

Bui Thi Xong with French photographer Rehahn Croquevielle and her famous portrait. When it was taken she was driving passengers on her battered boat in Hoi An during the summer of 2011 and was shy of the camera. Réhahn used the portrait as the cover for his book “Vietnam: Mosaic of Contrasts” because for him it represented the joy of life despite old age and poverty. He has promoted the piece around the world and in his hometown in France, calling his character “the world’s most beautiful woman”.