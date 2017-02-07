VnExpress International
Foreign artists build castles in the sand in southeastern Vietnam

By VnExpress   February 7, 2017 | 10:06 am GMT+7

The newly-opened Forgotten Land park features Vietnam's architectural icons and famous characters from fairy tales.

Vietnam’s first sand sculpture park has been opened in the southeastern town of Phan Thiet, featuring works by 14 foreign artists.

The two-hectare Forgotten Land now has impressive sand versions of Vietnam’s Thien Mu Pagoda in Hue and Po Nagar Cham Temple in Nha Trang. Visitors will also see famous characters such as Cinderella and Puss in Boots.

foreign-artists-build-castles-in-the-sand-in-southeastern-vietnam

Marielle Heessels from the Netherlands at Phan Thiet's new sand sculpture park. Photo by the Vietnam News Agency

Artists said they built the pieces entirely from sand and water, but use special techniques to make sure they survive the region's sun and strong winds. Each sculpture can stand for a year, they said.

Marielle Heessels from the Netherlands, who is among 14 foreign artists working at the site, said local nature and people are very inspiring.

Tags: Vietnam travel entertainment
 
Mysterious purple flowers draw young visitors to Central Highlands

Hanoi Bang Bang VII: Pho Fundamentals

Ho Chi Minh City wants to wow tourists with light festival

Bigger and brighter: Da Nang prepares for annual fireworks festival

Vietnam's resort town Da Lat cancels cherry blossom festival

Vietnam hosts world's 8th happiest expats: report

Gold rush: Vietnamese prospect on God of Wealth Day

How do Vietnamese heat up for New Year? Wrestling

