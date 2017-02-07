foreign-artists-build-castles-in-the-sand-in-southeastern-vietnam

Vietnam’s first sand sculpture park has been opened in the southeastern town of Phan Thiet, featuring works by 14 foreign artists.

The two-hectare Forgotten Land now has impressive sand versions of Vietnam’s Thien Mu Pagoda in Hue and Po Nagar Cham Temple in Nha Trang. Visitors will also see famous characters such as Cinderella and Puss in Boots.

Marielle Heessels from the Netherlands at Phan Thiet's new sand sculpture park. Photo by the Vietnam News Agency

Artists said they built the pieces entirely from sand and water, but use special techniques to make sure they survive the region's sun and strong winds. Each sculpture can stand for a year, they said.

Marielle Heessels from the Netherlands, who is among 14 foreign artists working at the site, said local nature and people are very inspiring.

