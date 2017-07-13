Serving up a storm: Da Nang market gives you a true taste of Vietnamese street food

Offal stew
|
Pha lau is an exotic Vietnamese dish filled with pig or cow innards and cooked with herbs and seasoning in a stew similar to a curry, although not as spicy. It is usually served with bread.. Huong's shop at the entrance charges VND20,000 (less than $1) a bowl.
Sticky goodness
|
This rainbow tray is also easily spotted at the gate. It serves several kinds of traditional cakes such as the round, sweet, chewy sponge cake banh bo made from rice flour with cassava coated with coconut rind. You can get a full taste for just VND5,000.
Noodle soup
|
A bowl of thick rice noodle soup with fish cakes at the market costs VND30,000, and VND60,000 if you want to add flower crab.
Jackfruit salad
|
There are many stands serving this central region’s specialty at the market. It's a crunchy dish with fresh jackfruit mixed with pork skin, roasted peanuts, fried onions, aromatic leaves and chili. Each portion costs VND10,000-20,000.
Snails
|
Steamed snails with lemongrass in coconut juice is among the top choices on the menu, and costs just VND30,000 a portion.
Steamed rice cakes
|
Banh ram it is an odd yet tasty combination of a stickiness and crunchiness. Each stand also serves steamed rice rolls with pork. Both taste best with extra fish sauce, and cost only VND20,000 a plate.
Fermented noodle soup
|
This carries the typical central Vietnamese taste: spicy. The broth is prepared with fermented fish sauce, and extra chili adds to the warming feeling in your belly. A bowl with roasted pork costs VND20,000.
Spring rolls
|
Con Market serves fresh spring rolls with pork, which is carefully cooked to soft perfection. Sliced pork is rolled in rice paper and fresh vegetables. Set aside VND30,000 for a taste.
Banana soup dessert
|
A sweet bowl costing VND5,000 actually has everything, just not banana. Enjoy taro, sweet potato, jelly cubes and cassava strips, all mixed together in coconut juice.
The description for the market on Google Maps says: Bustling outdoor market for food.