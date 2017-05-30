VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Food

Saigon eats all the bad stuff away in summer cleansing festival

By Quynh Tran   May 30, 2017 | 10:49 am GMT+7

The Double Fifth Festival begins on Tuesday and locals try everything to kill all the pests in their body and soul.

saigon-cleanses-body-and-soul-in-pest-killing-fest

In Vietnam, the Double Fifth Festival, or Tet Doan Ngo, is better known as the Pest Killing Fest. In the past, it's the time for farmers to get rid of all the pests attacking the summer crops. But Vietnamese also believe this is the time for physicial and spiritual cleasing. Among the bestsellers are tro cake, a mixture of sticky rice and water drained from ashes. “My family make 2,000 tro cakes this year,” said a vendor named Luu in Tan Phu District.
saigon-cleanses-body-and-soul-in-pest-killing-fest-1

This pyramid-shaped cake is wrapped in banana leaves. Nhi told VnExpress that the cake is indispensable in her family’s Tet Doan Ngo feast when buying some in Hoang Hoa Tham Market in Tan Binh District.
saigon-cleanses-body-and-soul-in-pest-killing-fest-2

The cake has a sweet filling made of mung bean paste.
saigon-cleanses-body-and-soul-in-pest-killing-fest-3

Com ruou, a wine rice dessert, is another staple of the fest. “I made it five days before the festival so that it's ready today,” said a vendor named Ngo Thi Minh in Ba Queo Market in Tan Binh District.
saigon-cleanses-body-and-soul-in-pest-killing-fest-4

The acoholic dessert is believed to be strong enough to kill all the inner insects.
saigon-cleanses-body-and-soul-in-pest-killing-fest-5

Many people also buy leaves and herbs to smoke away all the pests in their family.
saigon-cleanses-body-and-soul-in-pest-killing-fest-6

Sour fruits can also do the trick. In China, the Double Fifth Festival is often tied to the famous Chinese poet Qu Yuan. The Vietnamese have their own customs.
saigon-cleanses-body-and-soul-in-pest-killing-fest-7

Locals buy flowers for the altars.
saigon-cleanses-body-and-soul-in-pest-killing-fest-8

Hoang Thi Vinh, 88, buys votive paper offerings. “I celebrate the fest every year, like a family tradition,” she said.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Doan Ngo
 
Read more
French PE teacher invites you for pizza in Hanoi garden orchard

French PE teacher invites you for pizza in Hanoi garden orchard

Vietnamese food at its best half way around the world

Vietnamese food at its best half way around the world

What’s for lunch? The telling portraits of Saigon meals

What’s for lunch? The telling portraits of Saigon meals

Cooking made easy: Try these top Vietnamese recipes on Pinterest

Cooking made easy: Try these top Vietnamese recipes on Pinterest

Gastronomic gastropods: Vietnamese love snails!

Gastronomic gastropods: Vietnamese love snails!

The Vietnamese noodle soup that defines tasty as stinky

The Vietnamese noodle soup that defines tasty as stinky

This Vietnamese dessert will change everything you know about bananas

This Vietnamese dessert will change everything you know about bananas

Why Vietnamese pho is one of the best hangover cures

Why Vietnamese pho is one of the best hangover cures

 
go to top