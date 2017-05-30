Saigon eats all the bad stuff away in summer cleansing festival

In Vietnam, the Double Fifth Festival, or Tet Doan Ngo, is better known as the Pest Killing Fest. In the past, it's the time for farmers to get rid of all the pests attacking the summer crops. But Vietnamese also believe this is the time for physicial and spiritual cleasing. Among the bestsellers are tro cake, a mixture of sticky rice and water drained from ashes. “My family make 2,000 tro cakes this year,” said a vendor named Luu in Tan Phu District.