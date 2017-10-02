VnExpress International
Food

Quick bites: A million meals to devour in one take

By Reuters, VnExpress   October 2, 2017 | 11:26 am GMT+7

In an age where sitting down for a full-course meal has become a luxury, fast food has evolved.

A woman carries bowls of Vietnamese chicken noodle soup (pho) at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham
A pork sandwich is pictured in a food truck in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Reuters/Paulo Whitaker
A woman prepares food to sell to commuters at a taxi and bus rank in Pinetown, South Africa. Photo by Reuters /Rogan Ward
A Passione di Sofi's staff member shows the "Cuoppo", a paper cone containing a mixture of deep-fried foods, in downtown Naples, Italy. Photo by Reuters/Ciro De Luca
A waiter holds a tray of open sandwiches in the Duran sandwich shop in Vienna, Austria. Photo by Reuters/Leonhard Foeger
Customers sit in a shopping mall after buying their lunch from fast-food restaurants in central Sydney, Australia. Photo by Reuters /Steven Saphore
An employee of Onigiri Bongo restaurant fills rice balls with: salmon roe (L), cheese (C) and salmon (R) at the restaurant in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Reuters/Toru Hanai
A customer collects her order from a food truck in Budapest, Hungary. Photo by Reuters/Laszlo Balogh
A McDonald's restaaurant is seen next door to a KFC and a Virgin Active gym in Hillcrest, South Africa. Photo by Reuters/Rogan Ward
A man orders local fast food at a mobile food cart in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo by Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A deliverery motorcycle parked outside a fastfood chain in Manila, Philippines. Photo by Reuters/Romeo Ranoco
A worker prepares paratha (Indian bread) and kebabs outside a restaurant in New Delhi, India. Photo by Reuters/Adnan Abidi
An employee prepares deep-fried fish at a fast food restaurant in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo by Reuters/Kenny Katombe
A man fries chicken with vegetables at a restaurant in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo by Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
People eat Japanese soba and udon noodles at a stand-up noodle shop called "Tachigui Soba" in Tokyo. Photo by Reuters/Issei Kato
A worker poses with locally made pizzas at a bakery in Peshawar, Pakistan. Photo by Reuters/Fayaz Aziz
An employee prepares food orders at Isla Burger Halal fast-food in Nice, France. Photo by Reuters/Eric Gaillard
A visitor to the London Tattoo Convention holds Mexican fast-food available at the event in Britain. Photo by Reuters/Peter Nicholls
A woman stands outside a Chinatown restaurant in London. Photo by Reuters/Hannah McKay
A woman eats a traditional Hungarian langos, a deep-fried dough topped with sour cream, cheese and onion, at a market in Budapest. Photo by Reuters/Laszlo Balogh
Tags: Vietnam pho food fast food travel
 
