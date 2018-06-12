In Saigon, grilled pork perfection for four decades

It is only four months since this eatery relocated to Co Giang Street in District 1.

But it has been selling the most delicious grilled pork noodles dish for 40 years.

Tuyen, the current owner of the family-owned business, says her mother served the first bowl of bun thit nuong from a basket on a street in District 1 about 40 years ago. Her mom passed down the family recipe and the shop to her around 20 years ago.

After several relocations, the restaurant now stands on Co Giang street, open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Due to high demand, the restaurant has launched a delivery service.

The 40-year-old recipe is a mixture of rice noodles, grilled pork, fried spring rolls and fresh vegetables including bean sprouts, diced cucumber, pickled radish, and chopped lettuce.

In order for the meat not to get too dry after it is grilled, Tuyen says she carefully chooses the meat with the right ratio of lean meat and fat. To make sure meat soaks the seasonings, she lets it marinate for at least three hours before grilling it.

The spring rolls are fried to perfection, giving them a golden brown hue. They are crunchy on the outside and moist inside.

The place also serves stir-fried beef, which is difficult to find at other bun thit nuong shop. This is a specialty that Tuyen will add it to your bowl on request.

The bowl is garnished with seasoned green onions and chopped peanuts to add more texture. But don’t forget the essential nuoc mam sauce, which ties all the components together perfectly.

A bowl of assorted bun thit nuong that satiates your taste buds and your stomach costs just VND47,000 ($2.07).