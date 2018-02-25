In Saigon, fish stalls pull an all-nighter for God of Wealth Day

On average, it takes 30 minutes to grill a fish. According to the sellers, it’s important to maintain a stable temperature. If it’s not hot enough, the fish will be undercooked. If it’s too hot, they will burn. “The cooks also have to make sure the fish do not get too burnt, otherwise the fins will fall off. On an ordinary day, that wouldn’t be a problem, but on God of Wealth Day, the fins of snakehead fish have to be intact if we want customers to buy them,” said Dung.