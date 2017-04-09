VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Food

How Vietnamese street food tastes to foreigners

By VnExpress   April 9, 2017 | 02:42 pm GMT+7

Would you dare to drink fish sauce?

Taking to the streets and eating like a local is an experience no tourists should miss in Vietnam.

When it comes to street food, Vietnam is an absolute gem.

So how will your first bite of Vietnamese street food taste?

Recently, Hanoi was named the world’s second greatest food city by U.K. newspaper The Telegraph, only missing out on top spot to Tokyo.

The city serves a wide range of Vietnam’s most popular dishes, from "banh mi" to the exotic "pho tiu", and the bitter-sweet egg coffee (or ‘café trung’).

Haven’t got enough of Hanoi’s street food? Try Saigon. This city will trigger your appetite.

A trip to Vietnam is guaranteed to satisfy your stomach. 

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam street food Hanoi Saigon
 
Read more
One of the best Vietnamese noodle soups that locals never told you about

One of the best Vietnamese noodle soups that locals never told you about

Indian chef cooks for 53 hours straight to set world record

Indian chef cooks for 53 hours straight to set world record

Four cups of nostalgia: Saigon’s retro café revival

Four cups of nostalgia: Saigon’s retro café revival

Five Vietnamese salads to get you through the tropical summer

Five Vietnamese salads to get you through the tropical summer

The best coffee shops in Hanoi for 2017

The best coffee shops in Hanoi for 2017

The Vietnamese porridge that eats up everything

The Vietnamese porridge that eats up everything

The favorite afternoon snacks of Saigon

The favorite afternoon snacks of Saigon

It takes guts to try these iconic dishes from Vietnam’s northern hills

It takes guts to try these iconic dishes from Vietnam’s northern hills

 
go to top