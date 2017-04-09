How Vietnamese street food tastes to foreigners

Taking to the streets and eating like a local is an experience no tourists should miss in Vietnam.

When it comes to street food, Vietnam is an absolute gem.

So how will your first bite of Vietnamese street food taste?

Recently, Hanoi was named the world’s second greatest food city by U.K. newspaper The Telegraph, only missing out on top spot to Tokyo.

The city serves a wide range of Vietnam’s most popular dishes, from "banh mi" to the exotic "pho tiu", and the bitter-sweet egg coffee (or ‘café trung’).

Haven’t got enough of Hanoi’s street food? Try Saigon. This city will trigger your appetite.

A trip to Vietnam is guaranteed to satisfy your stomach.