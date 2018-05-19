Guess what the Saigonese happily stand in line for: bubble milk

The shop has no name, no chairs or tables. It is literally a stall serving takeaway drinks from baskets. The drinks have been prepared at home and the vendors only need to pour it into plastic cups and add ice for the standing customers. A cup costs VND20,000 ($0.87).

My Huynh, the owner, does all the preparation herself. “This is a new kind of drink from overseas and just got into Vietnam a few months ago. I added my own twist,” Huynh said. The drink is a mixture of tapioca balls, melted brown sugar, sugar-free fresh milk and ice.