An act of wonton kindness in Hanoi's Old Quarter

Near the Old City Gate (O Quan Chuong) of the Old Quarter in Hanoi, the Phuong Beo wonton noodles restaurant has been running for five years, opening from early in the morning until midnight, serving both locals and foreigners.

The space inside is pretty narrow and the furnishings bare. Red lanterns make the place very eye-catching at night, attracting the attention of people passing by.

The kitchen is placed right in front of the restaurant, with a small glass case that contains ingredients like shrimp, vegetables and boiled eggs.

The owner said that all the ingredients are prepared by family members. As soon as the restaurant closes, they get to work preparing ingredients for the next morning.

A bowl of wonton noodles with all the trimmings. The fragrant shrimp-based broth, the thin noodle strands and generous portions of wontons make this place special, regular customers say.

The wonton’s has a sweet filling that becomes even more tasty when had with the broth.

The tender orange pink shrimps add flavor and taste to the dish. Phong, visiting from Saigon, said: “The flavor reminds me of the Chinese dishes that I can get in Saigon. The broth is light and tasty, but this restaurant is a bit messy, with so many tables.”

Customers can enjoy their wonton noodle soup on plastic dining tables for VND30,000 ($1.29) a bowl. An extra serving of wontons and other sides will only cost another VND10,000. You can also order soft drinks to quench your thirst from the sreet stall immediately next to the restaurant.