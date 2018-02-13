Floating market carries Tet spirit in Vietnam’s rural south

|
Nga Nam Market is 60 kilometers (37 miles) to the west of the provincial capital, selling the must-have items for Lunar New Year (Tet) celebrations in the rural south. The market is open from dawn to dusk for the week leading up to the holiday, which peaks this Friday.
A boat carries baskets of chrysanthemums to the market. Southern Vietnamese love the color yellow for the Lunar New Year. The bright ochna blossoms are a usual favorite, but most people are happy with cheaper options.
A boat full of watermelons. The fruit is more common now than it was a couple of decades ago, and is still a must for family altars on the holiday. Watermelons are associated with a legend that tells of a Vietnamese family stuck on a deserted island who received help from birds to plant watermelons, which they survived on for years.
Various goods hang from a boat to advertise its merchandise.
A woman sells pork next to a boat full of cabbages and red chili. Braised pork with eggs (thit kho tau) is a popular Tet dish in southern Vietnam.