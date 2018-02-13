VnExpress International
Floating market carries Tet spirit in Vietnam’s rural south

By Nguyen Chi Nam   February 13, 2018 | 11:34 am GMT+7

Fresh pork, watermelons and golden chrysanthemums are not glamorous, they’re essential.

The Nga Nam Market is 60 kilometers (37 miles) to the west of the provinces capital town and where one can find must-have items for Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration in the rural south. The market usually gathers in the morning but stays open from dawn to dusk during one week ahead of the holiday which peaks this Friday.

A boat carries baskets of chrysanthemums at the market filled with water hyacinth. Southern Vietnamese love yellow for the Lunar New Year. The bright yellow ochna blossoms are usually the staple, but they are happy with any cheaper options.

A boat is full of watermelons. The fruit is much more common now than it was couple decades ago, but is still one that most families want to have for the altar on the holiday. It is associated with a legend story in which a Vietnamese family on a deserted island received birds help to plant watermelons and survived for years just by eating them.

A boat hangs roots to advertise its merchandise.

A woman sells pork next to a boat of cabbage and red chili. Braised pork with eggs (thit kho tau) is a popular Tet dish in southern Vietnam.

