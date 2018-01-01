Fireworks return as Vietnam welcomes 2018

At the start of the holiday, many Vietnamese have flocked out of the big cities to celebrate New Year's Eve at home. However, Hanoi's walking streets around Hoan Kiem Lake and Ho Chi Minh City's Nguyen Hue Street were still packed with a sea of people as fireworks returned to the New Year's Eve celebrations.
Hanoi
The walking street around Hoan Kiem Lake is already packed by 6.30 p.m. with a sea of people eagerly awaiting the New Year Countdown Party.
The streets outside Trang Tien Plaza shopping mall is also packed with visitors long before the party is set to start.
Ambulances are parked just outside the walking streets in case of emergency.
Hanoians enjoy a small fireworks show as the countdown to 2018 hits 0.
Ho Chi Minh City
The crowd on Nguyen Hue walking street and the stage for the Countdown Party more than two hours before new year.
Audiences eagerly gather outside the People's Committee building, where a 3D light show to celebrate the new year would be performed.
Saigoneers cheer as the countdown hits 0, marking the beginning of 2018.
Fireworks light up the sky over Thu Thiem Tunnel. After being absent last year due to the Communist Party's call for austerity, fireworks shows once again return to mark the beginning of the year.
"The New Year celebration's atmosphere this year is more jubilant, probably since Ho Chi Minh City is allowed to launch fireworks again," said Long, a 32-year-old office worker. "I find it necessary because it only uses private funds, helps the city be more attractive to tourists and it helps lift the people's spirits."
A boy sits on his father's shoulders as the family watches the fireworks show.
Da Nang
Unlike Hanoi and Saigon, Da Nang celebrated the new year three hours earlier with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
Locals gather along the Han River to watch the spectacle.
Despite light rain, the fireworks show still lasted for about 10 minutes.
The city is no stranger to fireworks, having been the host of an annual fireworks festival in the last few years. However, locals and tourists are still no less excited about the show.
In addition to the fireworks show, the city also organizes many arts performances as well as a music festival to welcome 2018.
This bar on the roof of a 36-story building along the Han River is packed with people enjoying the fireworks show. Da Nang is estimated to receive more than 140,000 visitors during the New Year holiday.
Bach Dang Street is flooded with vehicles as people leave at the end of the fireworks show.