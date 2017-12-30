VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese flock out of big cities to say 'Happy New Year' from home

By Ngoc Thanh, Nhu Quynh   December 30, 2017 | 03:41 pm GMT+7

As home is where the heart is, many decided not to stay in Saigon and Hanoi for countdown parties or fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

As the New Years Eve falls on the weekend, Vietnamese people get a three-day break, so they make time to leave Saigon and Hanoi, Vietnams two biggest cities where most of them just stay for work, and go home on Friday night, leading to heavy traffic jam on gateway roads, as what you can see in this photo captured in Hanoi.

As New Year’s Eve falls on the weekend, many Vietnamese have decided to take advantage of the three-day break, so off they leave Saigon and Hanoi, Vietnam's two biggest cities, and return to their hometowns on Friday night, resulting in heavy traffic jams on gateway roads. Have a glimpse of how it was in Hanoi.
Giap Bat Street, the southern gate of Hanoi, on Friday afternoon.

Giap Bat Street, the southern gate of Hanoi, on Friday afternoon.
Passengers walk into Giap Bat coach station in Hoang Mai District.

Passengers walk into Giap Bat coach station in Hoang Mai District.
This girl does not forget her pet on the way home.

This girl doesn't forget her pet on the way home.
A crowd is seen at a ticket booth in Giap Bat station.

A crowd is seen at a ticket booth in Giap Bat station.
Passengers wait for their coach at My Dinh coach station in Nam Tu Liem District. My Dinh adds 100-150 trips to its 1,000 daily trips to serve passengers on Friday and Saturday, said its deputy director Nguyen Manh Tuan.

Giap Bat station has added 150-170 trips to its daily schedule for this new year occasion.
Passengers wait for their coach at My Dinh coach station in Nam Tu Liem District. My Dinh adds 100-150 trips to its 1,000 daily trips to serve passengers on Friday and Saturday, said its deputy director Nguyen Manh Tuan.

Passengers wait for their coach at My Dinh coach station in Nam Tu Liem District. My Dinh has added 100-150 trips to its 1,000 daily trips to serve passengers on Friday and Saturday, said its deputy director Nguyen Manh Tuan.
I buys my ticket via SMS message to save time, Nguyen Thu Hang says.

“I bought my ticket via SMS messaging to save time,” Nguyen Thu Hang says.
The story is quite the same in Ho Chi Minh City as roads leading to Tan Son Nhat airport and coach stations are all filled up with vehicles on Friday night.

The story is quite the same in Ho Chi Minh City as roads leading to Tan Son Nhat airport and coach stations are all filled up with vehicles on Friday night.
Lan Anh says she has been stuck on a road to Tan Son Nhat airport much longer than usual on Friday night.

Lan Anh says she has been stuck on a road to Tan Son Nhat airport for much longer than usual on Friday night.
Related News:
Tags: NYE New Year's Eve Hanoi Saigon hcmc traffic jam homecoming
 
Read more
HCMC rejects proposal for car parking lots to save parks

HCMC rejects proposal for car parking lots to save parks

The best of VnExpress International in 2017

The best of VnExpress International in 2017

Vietnam demands that Hanoi's long-delayed sky train be officially launched in 2018

Vietnam demands that Hanoi's long-delayed sky train be officially launched in 2018

Vietnamese city summons Facebooker for comparing street decoration with thong

Vietnamese city summons Facebooker for comparing street decoration with thong

Gov’t leader refuses holiday gifts as Vietnam pledges tough corruption fight

Gov’t leader refuses holiday gifts as Vietnam pledges tough corruption fight

Vietnam's runaway energy bigwig faces 2nd death sentence for embezzlement

Vietnam's runaway energy bigwig faces 2nd death sentence for embezzlement

Vietnam's fallen political star faces second 20-year jail term for role in banking graft case

Vietnam's fallen political star faces second 20-year jail term for role in banking graft case

Vietnam's corruption crackdown at all-time high: Party chief

Vietnam's corruption crackdown at all-time high: Party chief

 