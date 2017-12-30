Vietnamese flock out of big cities to say 'Happy New Year' from home

|
As New Year’s Eve falls on the weekend, many Vietnamese have decided to take advantage of the three-day break, so off they leave Saigon and Hanoi, Vietnam's two biggest cities, and return to their hometowns on Friday night, resulting in heavy traffic jams on gateway roads. Have a glimpse of how it was in Hanoi.
Giap Bat Street, the southern gate of Hanoi, on Friday afternoon.
Passengers walk into Giap Bat coach station in Hoang Mai District.
This girl doesn't forget her pet on the way home.
A crowd is seen at a ticket booth in Giap Bat station.
Giap Bat station has added 150-170 trips to its daily schedule for this new year occasion.
Passengers wait for their coach at My Dinh coach station in Nam Tu Liem District. My Dinh has added 100-150 trips to its 1,000 daily trips to serve passengers on Friday and Saturday, said its deputy director Nguyen Manh Tuan.
“I bought my ticket via SMS messaging to save time,” Nguyen Thu Hang says.
The story is quite the same in Ho Chi Minh City as roads leading to Tan Son Nhat airport and coach stations are all filled up with vehicles on Friday night.
Lan Anh says she has been stuck on a road to Tan Son Nhat airport for much longer than usual on Friday night.