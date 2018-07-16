Fans party hard in Hanoi, Saigon as France wins World Cup in classic final

|
French supporters celebrate at Bui Vien backpacker street in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday night as France was crowned world champion after 4-2 win over Croatia. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Anh
French supporters celebrate a goal of the their national team in Bui Vien Street. France has waited 20 years for this World Cup victory. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Anh
More than 300 French supporters show up at the Consulate General of France in HCMC for the game on Sunday night. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen
A celebration at the Consulate General of France. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen
French consul general Vincent Floreani (C) poses with Vietnamese fans at the Consulate General of France in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen
French Ambassador to Hanoi, Bertrand Lortholary, (C) poses with the fans as he raises his fingers for the final score. VnExpress/Trong Giap
Supporters of the France national team react as they watch the game in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Trong Giap
The game apparently seems too hot for some fans. Photo by VnExpress/Trong Giap
Supporters kiss in Hanoi as the final game brings France together. Photo by VnExpress/Trong Giap