VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Fans party hard in Hanoi, Saigon as France wins World Cup in classic final

By Staff reporters   July 16, 2018 | 09:57 am GMT+7

Supporters of the French national football team lived the World Cup dream again after 20 years.

France fans in Hanoi overjoyed as country wins 2018 World Cup
 
 

Fans party hard in Hanoi, Saigon as France wins World Cup in classic final

French supporters celebrate at Bui Vien, the main street of the so called backpacker district of Ho Chi Minh City as France is crowned world champion after 4-2 win over Croatia. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Anh

French supporters celebrate at Bui Vien backpacker street in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday night as France was crowned world champion after 4-2 win over Croatia. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Anh
French supporters celebrate a goal of the their national team in Bui Vien Street. France has waited 20 years for this World Cup victory. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Anh

French supporters celebrate a goal of the their national team in Bui Vien Street. France has waited 20 years for this World Cup victory. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Anh
More than 300 French supporters show up at the Consulate General of France in HCMC for the game on Sunday night. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

More than 300 French supporters show up at the Consulate General of France in HCMC for the game on Sunday night. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen
A celebration at the Consulate General of France. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

A celebration at the Consulate General of France. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen
French consul general Vincent Floreani poses for photos with Vietnamese supporters of the French national football team at the Consulate General of France in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

French consul general Vincent Floreani (C) poses with Vietnamese fans at the Consulate General of France in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen
French Ambassador to Hanoi, Bertrand Lortholary, (C) poses with the fans as he raises his fingers for the final score. VnExpress/Trong Giap

French Ambassador to Hanoi, Bertrand Lortholary, (C) poses with the fans as he raises his fingers for the final score. VnExpress/Trong Giap
Supporters of the France national team react as they watch the game in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Trong Giap

Supporters of the France national team react as they watch the game in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Trong Giap
The game apparently seems too hot for some fans. Photo by VnExpress/Trong Giap

The game apparently seems too hot for some fans. Photo by VnExpress/Trong Giap
Supporters kiss in Hanoi as the final game brings France together. Photo by VnExpress/Trong Giap

Supporters kiss in Hanoi as the final game brings France together. Photo by VnExpress/Trong Giap
Related News:
Tags: World Cup 2018 France Vietnam Saigon Hanoi
 
Read more
In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

Vietnam's first sand statue park sculpts timeless tales

Vietnam's first sand statue park sculpts timeless tales

Vietnam’s Cong Café to open first branch in South Korea

Vietnam’s Cong Café to open first branch in South Korea

China's 'Dallas Buyers Club' is surprise box-office hit

China's 'Dallas Buyers Club' is surprise box-office hit

Vietnam’s 2019 holiday plan includes 9-day Tet break

Vietnam’s 2019 holiday plan includes 9-day Tet break

Foreign fans imbibe World Cup spirit in Hanoi

Foreign fans imbibe World Cup spirit in Hanoi

Tainted water exhibition roves around Beijing after initial shutdown

Tainted water exhibition roves around Beijing after initial shutdown

 
go to top