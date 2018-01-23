Fans across Vietnam storm streets to celebrate victory over Qatar in U23 Asian Cup

|
In Saigon, thousands of fans have poured into the city center to celebrate the national team's historic win in the AFC U23 Championship's semifinal. All the main streets, from Nguyen Hue, Ham Nghi, Ton Duc Thang to Nguyen Thai Hoc, are full of supporters in red t-shirts waving national flags. "I'm so happy! Our class saw the match together and we burst into screams and tears when Van Thanh scored. Thanks to the players, thanks to the coach! Now we'll head to celebrate," Minh Nguyen, a student at Cao Thang college says as hundreds of students come to the Ho Chi Minh statue and sing the national anthem. Photo by Vnexpress/Duy Tran
|
|
Saigon fans cheer as footballer Van Thanh makes the historic score, bringing the final victory to the U23 team. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Thanh
|
In Dong Nai Province in the Mekong Delta, hundreds have also come to Bien Hoa city center to celebrate the team's victory. Traffic police have been on guard to guarantee safety. Photo by VnExpress/Phuoc Tuan
|
|
Nha Trang football fans storm the main square to celebrate the victory. "I can't describe this feeling", says Ngoc, a father of two who has taken his children to the streets. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc
|
In Hanoi, fans cheer on at Hang Day stadium as U23 Vietnam win 4-3 on the penalties against Qatar. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh
|
The national flag is everywhere on the streets of Vietnamese cities. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh
|
Hanoi fans bring pans and pots to the streets to celebrate during the night. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy
|
The Old Quarter in Hanoi is filled with the wild Vietnamese fans. Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc personally called the U23 team to congratulate them on their semifinal victory. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.
|
Meanwhile, deputy prime minister Vu Duc Dam joins the crowds by Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/N.T.
