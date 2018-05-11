Dive into these archives and relive Saigon’s past

|
A Saigon sidewalk in a collection by Emmy Award-winning photographer Lawrence V. Smith from when he worked as a cameraman for ABC-TV during the early stages of the Vietnam War in 1965.
Traffic in Lam Son Square.
The crossroads at Le Loi and Pasteur.
Pasteur Street.
A view of the Saigon River from Tu Do Street, which is now Dong Khoi.
People travel on a horse-drawn carriage.
Street food culture.
Saigon residents at the Cong Ly-Tran Quy Cap crossroad, which is now the intersection between Nam Ky Khoi Nghia and Vo Van Tan.
The then crossroads at Nguyen Thi Minh Khai and Nam Ky Khoi Nghia in District 1.