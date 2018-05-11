VnExpress International
Dive into these archives and relive Saigon’s past

By Mi Na   May 11, 2018 | 01:13 pm GMT+7

American photojournalist Lawrence V. Smith captured life in Saigon during his trip to the city in 1965.

A sidewalk of Saigon in a collection by Emmy Award-winning photographer Lawrence V. Smith when he served as a cameraman for ABC-TV during the early stages of the Vietnam War in 1965.

Traffic at Lam Son Square.

The crossroad at Le Loi and Pasteur streets.

Pasteur Street.

A view of the Saigon River from Tu Do Street, which is now Dong Khoi.

People still traveled by horse-drawn carriage back then.

The street food culture.

Saigon residents at Cong Ly-Tran Quy Cap crossroad, which is now the intersection between Nam Ky Khoi Nghia and Vo Van Tan streets.

The then crossroad at Nguyen Thi Minh Khai and Nam Ky Khoi Nghia streets District 1.

