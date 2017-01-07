Da Nang, then and now

|
This old photo shows what Da Nang looked like 20 years ago, with so many trees and no high-rise buildings.
An extraodinarily fast pace of growth and development has turned Da Nang into Vietnam’s third largest city.
The east side of the Han River used to be underdeveloped.
Many skyscrapers have popped up.
The waterfront area was once occupied by small houses.
Now it is the administration hub.
These old houses along the coast...
… have been pulled down to make room for Nguyen Tat Thanh Boulevard.
Tran Hung Dao Street used to be the home of local fishermen.
And this is the street now.
Photo courtesy of Ong Van Sinh
