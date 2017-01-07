VnExpress International
Da Nang, then and now

By VnExpress   January 7, 2017 | 12:01 pm GMT+7

Old and new photos show what has changed in the coastal city of Da Nang over the last two decades, from a small town to Vietnam's third largest city.

da-nang-then-and-now

This old photo shows what Da Nang looked like 20 years ago, with so many trees and no high-rise buildings.
da-nang-then-and-now-1

An extraodinarily fast pace of growth and development has turned Da Nang into Vietnam’s third largest city.
da-nang-then-and-now-2

The east side of the Han River used to be underdeveloped.
da-nang-then-and-now-3

Many skyscrapers have popped up.
da-nang-then-and-now-4

The waterfront area was once occupied by small houses.
da-nang-then-and-now-5

Now it is the administration hub.
da-nang-then-and-now-6

These old houses along the coast...
da-nang-then-and-now-7

… have been pulled down to make room for Nguyen Tat Thanh Boulevard.
da-nang-then-and-now-8

Tran Hung Dao Street used to be the home of local fishermen.
da-nang-then-and-now-9

And this is the street now.

Photo courtesy of Ong Van Sinh

