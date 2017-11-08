curious-smiles-and-raincoats-welcome-apec-delegates-to-da-nang

|
A group of young people on Nguyen Van Linh Street waited for almost three hours on Wednesday for the first foreign visitors to arrive at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.
|
The rain has been pouring in the wake of Typhoon Damrey, but a woman happily waits wearing a conical hat and a raincoat.
|
Sections of major roads have been blocked to give way for the guests.
|
Local men wait for the APEC guests on the street under umbrellas. People in Da Nang have spent days cleaning up the city from the typhoon, but the hard work has not reduced the excitement one bit.
|
Many people are waiting on the sidewalks and police officers have been deployed to make sure their enthusiasm does not turn into chaos.
|
Two women do not hide their joy while a girl does not want to seem too eager.
|
And here come the guests! These cars were carrying political leaders and business members from Papua New Guinea, one of the 21 APEC members.
|
The U.S. presidential state car known as 'the Beast' has arrived in Da Nang. President Donald Trump is expected to be in town from Friday to deliver a speech at the APEC CEO Summit.
|
Capturing the moments of a lifetime. This is the second time Vietnam has hosted the key regional summit after 2006.
Da Nang has stationed nearly 3,000 crime, fire and traffic police to ensure security at the event.