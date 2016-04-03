VnExpress International
When wide trousers look funny and intended sexiness goes awry

By Studs, Van Pham   April 3, 2016 | 10:44 am GMT+7

Kitschy, gaudy and superannuated is the only way to describe these outfits. VnExpress picks Vietnamese celebs' fashion fails of the month. 

MC Yen Trang has never been afraid to try audacious new trends, but no trendsetter is immune to failure. At the 9th The Remix live show, Yen Trang, shocked the audience wearing shaggy, baggy trousers, creating a sort of awkward presence.
With an outdated style accompanied by zombie-like makeup and hair, singer Nhat Kim Anh adds to her own score of misfires.
Big brand but out of hand, Mai Phuong Thuy, Miss Vietnam 2006, looks like she got to a wrong party wearing a kitschy outfit at a press conference for Miss Vietnam 2016. 
MC Viet Nga continues with her signature maximalist mistake: excessive detail that makes her look like a total mess.
'It girl'-turned-actress Truong Nhi brought the sexy, but forgot about elegance.
What? I mean, seriously.... Actress Le Phuong looks like she's wrapped herself in a tablecloth.
Singer Bao Yen, 58, goes over the top with a cut-out dress. Paired with deep red hair, the outfit is officially a trainwreck.
