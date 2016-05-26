VnExpress International
Culture & Arts

Vietnamese fighter advances to Muaythai World Championships final for sixth consencutive time

By Nam Anh   May 26, 2016 | 05:13 pm GMT+7

Tran Nguyen Duy Nhat yesterday defeated Swedish rival Jaffar Al-Qashaamai of the host nation in the men’s 60kg pool to earn himself a place in the Muaythai World Championships final.

Jaffar Al-Qashaamai adopted a counter-attacking strategy but was unable to shock the Vietnamese boxer, who has been world champion in his division five times in a row.

Duy Nhat defeated his rival in three rounds.

vietnamese-fighter-advances-to-muaythai-world-championships-final-for-sixth-consencutive-time

Vietnamese boxer advances to final Muaythai world championship for six consencutive times.

His opponent in the final is a Kyrgyzstan fighter.

Duy Nhat is son of famous boxing couple Nguyen Tran Dieu and Minh Anh Ngoc, and started martial arts at an early age.

2008 was a turning point in his career when he joined Ho Chi Minh City's Muay team. Since then, the 27-year-old boxer has become a key member of the country's Muaythai fighters.

Tags: Muaythai Vietnam Tra Nguyen Duy Nhat
 
