Vietnamese fighter advances to Muaythai World Championships final for sixth consencutive time

Jaffar Al-Qashaamai adopted a counter-attacking strategy but was unable to shock the Vietnamese boxer, who has been world champion in his division five times in a row.

Duy Nhat defeated his rival in three rounds.

His opponent in the final is a Kyrgyzstan fighter.

Duy Nhat is son of famous boxing couple Nguyen Tran Dieu and Minh Anh Ngoc, and started martial arts at an early age.

2008 was a turning point in his career when he joined Ho Chi Minh City's Muay team. Since then, the 27-year-old boxer has become a key member of the country's Muaythai fighters.