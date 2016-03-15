vietnamese-comic-wins-silver-at-international-manga-awards

The book, Long Than Tuong, is based on historical events in the Tran dynasty, which ruled Vietnam from 1225 to 1400, coupled with modern twist. Instead of illustrating using computer-generated graphics, the authors drew completely by hand, a process which is time-consuming but makes the images more vivid.

The second installment of Long Than Tuong has also been published.

Author Thanh Phong and Long Than Tuong, episode 1

Thanh Phong, one of the authors, was in Japan to collect the prize.

The International Manga Awards was first initiated by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2007. The award is held annually to honor authors who have contributed to the development of comics.

Each year, the International Manga Award receives between 200 and 400 entries from countries around the world.