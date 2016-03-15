VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Vietnamese comic wins silver at international manga awards

By Bui Hong Nhung   March 15, 2016 | 08:01 pm GMT+7

The first installment in a Vietnamese comic book series has won a silver award at the 9th International Manga Awards in Japan.

The book, Long Than Tuong, is based on historical events in the Tran dynasty, which ruled Vietnam from 1225 to 1400, coupled with modern twist. Instead of illustrating using computer-generated graphics, the authors drew completely by hand, a process which is time-consuming but makes the images more vivid.

The second installment of Long Than Tuong has also been published.

vietnamese-comic-wins-silver-at-international-manga-awards

Author Thanh Phong and Long Than Tuong, episode 1

Thanh Phong, one of the authors, was in Japan to collect the prize.

The International Manga Awards was first initiated by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2007. The award is held annually to honor authors who have contributed to the development of comics.

Each year, the International Manga Award  receives between 200 and 400 entries from countries around the world.

Tags: comic manga award prize
Read more
Top three weird jobs that pay surprisingly well in Vietnam

Top three weird jobs that pay surprisingly well in Vietnam

Vietnamese farmer hits jackpot growing white mushrooms

Vietnamese farmer hits jackpot growing white mushrooms

‘Kong: Skull Island’ gives Vietnam a global stage

‘Kong: Skull Island’ gives Vietnam a global stage

Vietnam - Russia contemporary art on show

Vietnam - Russia contemporary art on show

Dogs have their day at Australian surfing festival

Dogs have their day at Australian surfing festival

Woman gives birth at 10,000 meters

Woman gives birth at 10,000 meters

Vietnamese virus: Little Mermaid goes viral on internet

Vietnamese virus: Little Mermaid goes viral on internet

Blindess no barrier for writer

Blindess no barrier for writer

 
go to top