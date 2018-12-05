Vietnamese brothers set new Guinness World Record

Giang Quoc Nghiep and Giang Quoc Co try to break the Guinness World Record with their death-defying head-to-head balancing act in Italy on November 15. Photo by VnExpress/Viet Khoa

Giang Quoc Co, 34, and Giang Quoc Nghiep, 28, set a new world record by performing their death-defying acrobatic act blindfolded, with one balancing the other’s head on his own head at a film studio in Rome, Italy on November 15.

They smashed the world record by walking up and down 10 stairs in 53.97 seconds, Guinness World Record officials announced Wednesday.

The duo was given a minute to perform the stunt, but they managed it in 53.97 seconds.

The Giang brothers were thrust into the international spotlight after setting a Guinness World Record in 2016 ‘for the most stairs climbed while balancing a person on the head,’ easily beating the previous record of 26 stairs in a minute set by Chinese couple Tang Tao and Su Zengxian in 2014.

The duo then climbed their way to greater global reputation, eliciting gasps of wonder and amazement from the audience awestruck judges in the finals of the Britain’s Got Talent show in London last June.

However, the duo finally missed a top 3 spot, surprising millions of Vietnamese and international fans.

Watch the video showing the Giang brothers in Vietnam's military uniform performing their daredevil performance at Britain's Got Talent 2018.

Co and Nghiep were born into a family with a strong circus tradition, and they started training before they were into their teens.

Their incredible walk up and down a staircase in the head-to- head position was made possible by rigorous training lasting six to eight hours every day for almost 20 years, the brothers told VnExpress last June.

The video relives how the Giang brothers broke the Guinness World Record in 2016 by climbing 90 stairs on the steps of the Cathedral of Girona in Spain in 52 seconds.