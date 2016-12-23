Vietnamese circus artists break world record in head-to-head balance stunt

Vietnamese artist Quoc Co Giang (down) and his brother Quoc Nghiep Giang try to break the Guinness World Record by climbing stairs with one carrying the other on head to head balancing at the Cathedral of Girona on December 22, 2016. The Giang brothers broke the record with 90 stairs in 52 seconds. Photo by AFP/Pau Barrena

Vietnamese artists Giang Quoc Co and Giang Quoc Nghiep broke the Guinness World Record on Thursday with their head-to-head balancing act.

The brothers performed their amazing feat on the steps of the Cathedral of Girona in Spain. The place is famous as one of the locations where the American television show "Game of Thrones" was filmed, according to AFP.

They smashed the world record by climbing 90 stairs in 52 seconds with one sibling balanced atop the other.

With the record-breaking feat on Thursday, the Vietnamese brothers have surpassed the previous record made in September 2014 by Chinese couple Tang Tao and Su Zengxian, who climbed 26 stairs in a minute.

Many local officials were present, including city mayor Marta Madrenas, to congratulate and give medals to the brothers.

The Giang brothers, among Vietnam’s most talented circus artists, have won international recognition for a variety of technically demanding stunts.

Watch the stunt in the video below.

