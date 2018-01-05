VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Vietnamese actress climbs to IMDb Top 50 popular celebs

By Nhung Nguyen   January 5, 2018 | 06:12 pm GMT+7

2017 has been a great year for the Vietnamese actress Ngo Thanh Van, who stars in the latest Star Wars.

International Movie Database (IMDb), the catalog of the global film and TV industry, has ranked Vietnamese actress Ngo Thanh Van, aka Veronica Ngo, as one of the most popular actors in their weekly-updated STARmeter Top 100.

The 36-year-old was named number 41 on the list, placing her above the Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie, "Jurassic Worldhigh-heel runner Bryce Dallas Howard and even world’s highest-paid actress Jennifer Lawrence.

"Selfie" star Karren Gillen is currently topping the list. Vietnamese-American actress Kelly Marie Tran who starred in the latest "Star Wars" also scores high in the popularity ranking at number 15.

Vietnamese actress Ngo Thanh Van, aka Veronica Ngo, in IMDb Most Popular Celebs list, as visited on Jan 05 2018.

Vietnamese actress Ngo Thanh Van, aka Veronica Ngo, in IMDb Most Popular Celebs list, as visited on Jan 5, 2018.

The STARmeter ranking is determined by millions of IMDb users, based on their interest in the actors and their movie projects. 

Last year Van landed small roles in the blockbuster "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and Netflix action-fantasy "Bright". She made her Hollywood debut earlier in 2016 as an assassin in the Chinese-language sequel "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny".

Ngo Thanh Van modelled in Tonkin, a collection by Vietnamese designer Kelly Bui. Photo by Milor Tran via VnExpress.

Ngo Thanh Van modelled in ‘Tonkin’, a collection by Vietnamese designer Kelly Bui. Photo by Milor Tran via VnExpress.

As one of the most popular actresses in Vietnam, Van has had a fruitful year in the country too, with the success of the movie "Co Ba Sai Gon" (The Tailor) that she produced and starred in.

She is best known for badass female roles in local action movies including Dong Mau Anh Hung (The Rebel), Clash and Lua Phat (Once upon a Time in Vietnam).

Related News:
Tags: ngo thanh van Vietnam Star Wars veronica ngo IMBDb movie actress actor
 
Read more
'Three Billboards' wins big as Golden Globes power through sex scandal

'Three Billboards' wins big as Golden Globes power through sex scandal

French star singer France Gall dies aged 70

French star singer France Gall dies aged 70

'Blackout' on Globes red carpet for harassment victims

'Blackout' on Globes red carpet for harassment victims

Expect lots of smiles in Vietnam, one of world's happiest countries

Expect lots of smiles in Vietnam, one of world's happiest countries

9 Vietnamese music videos that ruled YouTube in 2017

9 Vietnamese music videos that ruled YouTube in 2017

The story of Saigon's ‘floating temple’

The story of Saigon's ‘floating temple’

Hanoia opens new store in Sofitel Metropole Hanoi

Hanoia opens new store in Sofitel Metropole Hanoi

Teen boy fined for live-streaming movie from Vietnamese cinema

Teen boy fined for live-streaming movie from Vietnamese cinema

 
go to top