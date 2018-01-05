Vietnamese actress climbs to IMDb Top 50 popular celebs

International Movie Database (IMDb), the catalog of the global film and TV industry, has ranked Vietnamese actress Ngo Thanh Van, aka Veronica Ngo, as one of the most popular actors in their weekly-updated STARmeter Top 100.

The 36-year-old was named number 41 on the list, placing her above the Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie, "Jurassic World" high-heel runner Bryce Dallas Howard and even world’s highest-paid actress Jennifer Lawrence.

"Selfie" star Karren Gillen is currently topping the list. Vietnamese-American actress Kelly Marie Tran who starred in the latest "Star Wars" also scores high in the popularity ranking at number 15.

Vietnamese actress Ngo Thanh Van, aka Veronica Ngo, in IMDb Most Popular Celebs list, as visited on Jan 5, 2018.

The STARmeter ranking is determined by millions of IMDb users, based on their interest in the actors and their movie projects.

Last year Van landed small roles in the blockbuster "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and Netflix action-fantasy "Bright". She made her Hollywood debut earlier in 2016 as an assassin in the Chinese-language sequel "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny".

Ngo Thanh Van modelled in ‘Tonkin’, a collection by Vietnamese designer Kelly Bui. Photo by Milor Tran via VnExpress.

As one of the most popular actresses in Vietnam, Van has had a fruitful year in the country too, with the success of the movie "Co Ba Sai Gon" (The Tailor) that she produced and starred in.

She is best known for badass female roles in local action movies including Dong Mau Anh Hung (The Rebel), Clash and Lua Phat (Once upon a Time in Vietnam).