Culture & Arts

Vietnam to remove contested nude ban for models

By Di Ca   July 3, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7

Vietnam will lift a ban on the taking and spreading of nude photos slapped on models and beauty queens a month ago, according to Hoang Minh Thai, director of the Department of Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Last month, the ministry issued a circular banning models and beauty pageant winners from photographing or recording themselves naked or wearing "inappropriate" clothing and makeup and deliberately or accidentally spreading these images online, but without specifying what “inappropriate” meant. The move caused a stir on both sides of the camera.

Thai said the circular is pending further amendments. The contents of the circular were also posted online for public comment. 

The circular has been around for more than a month, but since its introduction, no model or beauty queen has been fined for violating it. 

According to Thai, the circular met with strong criticism from the press. He also added that the ministry will scrap the ban on nude photos as the Ministry of Justice said that photographing and spreading nude photos is regulated in Vietnam’s criminal code. However, Thai said that at present, any new cases will still be subject to the circular.

