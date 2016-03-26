VnExpress International
Vietnam's Super Model 2015 to compete in Miss Eco Universe

By Pham Van   March 26, 2016 | 10:21 am GMT+7
Vietnam's Super Model 2015 to compete in Miss Eco Universe

Kha Trang, golden award of Vietnam's Super Model 2015, will represent Vietnam at Miss Eco Universe in Egypt from March 27 to April 15.

Kha Trang was just authorized to represent Vietnam in Miss Eco Universe this year.

Miss Eco Universe 2016 will be happening from March 27 to April 15 in Egypt, sponsored by beauty pageant site Global Beauties, Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and UNESCO.

In the final round, besides swimsuit, gown competition, Kha Trang and other competitors will don recycled clothes to encourage environment protection.

The 24-year-old model shared that thanks to colleagues' encouragement she felt quite confident to compete in Egypt this year. Kha Trang herself is interested in environment, regarding of how to protect, reserve the cultural heritages.

Duong Nguyen Kha Trang was born in 1992, in Tien Giang province, Vietnam. Before the golden award in Vietnam's Super Model 2015, she had earned herself the title Miss Tourism of Hanoi 2012, first runner-up of Vietnam's Miss Sport 2012.

Kha Trang is 1.79 meter high, and has 34" bust ,24" waist and 37" hip with 23.9 feet legs.

In the days before the competition, Kha Trang made this photo collection with clothes in black and white.

In the days before the competition, Kha Trang made this photo collection with clothes in black and white.

Photos by T.K.

Tags: Miss Eco Universe
 
