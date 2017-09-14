Vietnam nominates tear-jerker to vie for Best Foreign Film at the Oscars

Vietnam's culture ministry has submitted the arthouse film “Father and Son” to compete for the Best Foreign Film prize at the 90th Academy Awards.

“I am filled with happiness. I've wanted to show a Vietnamese film to the world for such a long time. It may be hard but I think we are on the right track,” director Luong Dinh Dung told VnExpress.

"Father and Son" is adapted from a nameshake novel written by Dung in 1995.

The film features a boy named Ca (Fish), the son of a fisherman. They live in a small fishing village, and Ca always dreams of touching the clouds and visiting the fairytale lands described by his father one day. Unfortunately, the boy suffers from an incurable disease, so his father whisks him away to realize his dreams before he dies.

The film captures beautiful landscapes across the country, including Ha Giang, Quang Binh and Ho Chi Minh City.

“Father and Son” won the Best Cinematography award at the 17th Milano International Film Festival, Best Foreign Feature and Special Jury Award for Outstanding Cinematography at the 26th Arizona International Film Festival, and the Indie Spirit Best Storyline award at the 15th Boston International Film Festival.

“We are planning a number of screenings for local audiences at schools and cinemas,” Dung said, adding that he plans to continue making more arthouse films.

The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 4, 2018.