VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Vietnam nominates tear-jerker to vie for Best Foreign Film at the Oscars

By An Nguyen   September 14, 2017 | 05:54 pm GMT+7

The story of a terminally ill boy and his father has already touched international critics.

Vietnam's culture ministry has submitted the arthouse film “Father and Son” to compete for the Best Foreign Film prize at the 90th Academy Awards.

“I am filled with happiness. I've wanted to show a Vietnamese film to the world for such a long time. It may be hard but I think we are on the right track,” director Luong Dinh Dung told VnExpress.

"Father and Son" is adapted from a nameshake novel written by Dung in 1995.

The film features a boy named Ca (Fish), the son of a fisherman. They live in a small fishing village, and Ca always dreams of touching the clouds and visiting the fairytale lands described by his father one day. Unfortunately, the boy suffers from an incurable disease, so his father whisks him away to realize his dreams before he dies.

The film captures beautiful landscapes across the country, including Ha Giang, Quang Binh and Ho Chi Minh City.

“Father and Son” won the Best Cinematography award at the 17th Milano International Film Festival, Best Foreign Feature and Special Jury Award for Outstanding Cinematography at the 26th Arizona International Film Festival, and the Indie Spirit Best Storyline award at the 15th Boston International Film Festival.

“We are planning a number of screenings for local audiences at schools and cinemas,” Dung said, adding that he plans to continue making more arthouse films.

The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 4, 2018.

Related News:
Tags: Oscars film Father and Son
 
Read more
'Saturday Night Live' wins big as Trump jokes dominate Emmys

'Saturday Night Live' wins big as Trump jokes dominate Emmys

Vietnamese-born German artist questions blurred lines between fact and fiction

Vietnamese-born German artist questions blurred lines between fact and fiction

Award-winning Singapore cartoonist challenges history

Award-winning Singapore cartoonist challenges history

Photographer bares all with Vietnam’s first nude exhibition

Photographer bares all with Vietnam’s first nude exhibition

UNESCO Vietnam snaps back after culture ministry dismiss titles as ‘illegal’

UNESCO Vietnam snaps back after culture ministry dismiss titles as ‘illegal’

Vietnamese official clutches at East vs. West argument to justify ban on jeans in public offices

Vietnamese official clutches at East vs. West argument to justify ban on jeans in public offices

How the month of the walking dead is celebrated in Saigon

How the month of the walking dead is celebrated in Saigon

Vietnamese city says no to jeans in public offices

Vietnamese city says no to jeans in public offices

 
go to top