V-pop star signs deal with top Korean music platform, praised across Asia

Yes, it’s him again. After releasing music video for the latest track “Run Now,” which broke the record of YouTube views in Asia and stormed up the charts, Vietnamese pop sensation Son Tung M-TP has signed a distribution deal with South Korea's top music company Bingo Music.

Asian publications went on to praise him for achieving this feat. In South Korea, newspapers like CcDailyNews, Stardailynews, Sportsseoul have given the 24-year-old singer various titles like “Vietnamese pop star” and “Vietnam’s number one artist.”

Son Tung M-TP in his latest music video, “Run Now”

Thailand publications also spent a few pages for Son Tung. Music Sanook, Music MThai complimented his visual of "Run Now" and how fast it has gained popularly across Asia. Actress/model Mai Davika, a famous figure in Thailand also helped boosting the video by starring in the video. Music Sanook run an article about the music video, comparing it to Taylor Swift’s hit “Bad Blood,” which garnered 20 million views on YouTube within 24 hours.

Bingo Music is an online music platform of Korea Mobile Society. This music platform has been deployed at many regions like Asia, Europe, South America and Middle East. The Korean company will be responsible for the international promotion and expansion of Son Tung. A concert with Son Tung and some K-pop stars will be held in Vietnam on July 7.

"Run Now," released on midnight on May 12, marked Son Tung M-TP's return to the local music scene after a year. The comeback single received positive reviews from critics and countless of compliments from fans. Within 24 hours, the video reached 22 million views and broke the previous Asian record of “DNA,” the hit song by Korean boy band BTS (20.9 million views). "Run Now" currently has more than 49 million views and sitting still at number 1 on YouTube trending in Vietnam.