The American-Vietnam War: compassion between bloodshed and bombs

Giving a helping hand regardless of their sides...
Photo by Charlie Haughey, a former American soldier and photographer.
Vietnamese doctor checks health for an American prisoner. Source: nguoiduatin.vn
A Vietnamese soldier helps the injured. Photo by Doan Cong Tinh
Source: Ohay.tv
Photo by Tom Flynn, an American reporter.
Photo by Getty Images/Ullstein Bild
A Vietnamese doctor tends to an American soldier. Photo by Christopher Gayno
People construct a makeshift bridge to allow the injured to be taken for treatment. Photo by Pham Van Thinh
Soldiers played with each other as if they were family...
A U.S. soldier skips with South Vietnamese kids. Photo by AP Wire.
Charlie Haughey, a former American soldier and photographer, took pictures with Vietnamese kids.
American prisoners played volleyball in Hoa Lo Prison, used by North Vietnam for US prisoners of war. Source: lichsuvietnam.vn
"Merry Christmas!". Source: Ohay.tv
Even the war gave people its own beautiful memories. Source: Ohay.tv
Photo by Charlie Haughey, a former American soldier and photographer.
Two Vietnamese soldiers shared water with bright smiles amid the cruelty of the war. Photo by Doan Cong Tinh