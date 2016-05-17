VnExpress International
The American-Vietnam War: compassion between bloodshed and bombs

By Kim Thuy   May 17, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7

The American-Vietnam War broke out in 1954, and claimed the lives of millions of both Vietnamese and Americans. One must fight or fall. But amid the cruelty of the war, humans, regardless of their skin color or nationality, shared the same hardships and moments of daily life as if there were no barriers between them.

Giving a helping hand regardless of their sides...

Photo by Charlie Haughey, a former American soldier and photographer.
Vietnamese doctor checks health for an American prisoner. Source: nguoiduatin.vn
A Vietnamese soldier helps the injured. Photo by Doan Cong Tinh

Source: Ohay.tv
Photo by Charlie Haughey, a former American soldier and photographer.
Photo by Tom Flynn, an American reporter.
Photo by Getty Images/Ullstein Bild
Source: Ohay.tv
A Vietnamese doctor tends to an American soldier. Photo by Christopher Gayno
People construct a makeshift bridge to allow the injured to be taken for treatment. Photo by Pham Van Thinh

Soldiers played with each other as if they were family...

A U.S. soldier skips with South Vietnamese kids. Photo by AP Wire.
Charlie Haughey, a former American soldier and photographer, took pictures with Vietnamese kids. 
American prisoners played volleyball in Hoa Lo Prison, used by North Vietnam for US prisoners of war. Source: lichsuvietnam.vn

Source: Ohay.tv
"Merry Christmas!". Source: Ohay.tv
Even the war gave people its own beautiful memories. Source: Ohay.tv
Photo by Charlie Haughey, a former American soldier and photographer.
Two Vietnamese soldiers shared water with bright smiles amid the cruelty of the war. Photo by Doan Cong Tinh
Tags: War love helping hands Vietnam war
 
