Culture & Arts

Superstitious locals in Ha Tinh pray to "holy" giant python

By Duc Hung   June 2, 2016 | 11:53 am GMT+7

Locals in the central province of Ha Tinh are flocking to a barn to worship a three-meter python that has shown up there.

Yesterday, Nguyen Van Thong went to the barn to feed his buffalo as usual, but found an unexpected guest on the floor. The giant snake had an injury to its head.

Rumors about the big python quickly spread and hundreds of locals have got down on their knees in front of the snake to pray for wealth and happiness, believing the python has been sent from heaven.

The python is three meters long and weighs about 20 kilograms. Photo by VnExpress/T.L

The python is three meters long and weighs about 20 kilograms. Photo by VnExpress/T.L

Nguyen Van Thanh, a park ranger, said that the python weighs about 20 kilograms and lives near the Nhieu Long Pagoda.

Locals have caught the python several times before, but released it out of superstition that it is a holy beast.

“The python will be sent to the Animal Rescue Center for treatment before it is released back into the wild,” Thanh said.

