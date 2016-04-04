VnExpress International
Style watch: The week’s best celebrity fashions

By Van An   April 4, 2016 | 05:53 pm GMT+7

Pastel palette reigns as beauties turn to pink.

A red tutu-styled gown with pronounced shoulder pads helps Pham Huong, Miss Vietnam 2014, stand out at fashion show The Dreams of Santorini in Hanoi last week.
At another event in Saigon, she opts for a sexier style with a sheath paired with ponytail.
Dancer Linh Nga appears extremely feminine in full voil attire.
High-heeled gladiator sandals accompanied by a sexy leggy gown helps draw attention to supermodel Ha Anh.
Model Trang Khieu turned up as a tender young lady in a trendy quartz pink tone.
Second runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2008, Thuy Van, wraps herself in an elegant gown with cut-out waist.
Actress Elly Tran, who rose to fame thanks to her busty assets, gives it away with an off-the-shoulder sheath with mermaid slip.
Runner-up of Miss International 2015 Thuy Van in a pink pastel tutu-styled dress.
Hoang Oanh, runner-up of Miss Photo 2012, enhances her pale skin with a flowery dress.
