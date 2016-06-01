mountainous-kids-take-on-back-breaking-work-with-a-smile

|
Mong ethnic children help build a neighbor's house.
Collecting firewood
Two Mong ethnic children arrive home after taking a buffalo to pasture in four hours of heavy rain.
The picture was taken in the winter of 2015. The child, named Lu A lenh, works in the fields even when the temperature drops to 0 degrees Celsius.
A young boy works alone in a field.
A seven-year old child helps care for the family's buffalo.
Working hard despite the weather
A first grade kid in Ha Giang Province already has her work cut out.
Children in Lao Cai Province make their way home after working in the fields.
A girl in Ha Giang learns to sow rice.
Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh