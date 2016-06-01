VnExpress International
Mountainous kids take on back-breaking work with a smile

By Ngoc Thanh   June 1, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7

Helping their families to build houses; collecting logs that can be twice as big as them; working in the fields in near-freezing temperatures... children from mountainous provinces have to step up and take responsibility for work that is usually done by adults. 

mountainous-kids-take-on-back-breaking-work-with-a-smile

Mong ethnic children help build a neighbor's house.
mountainous-kids-take-on-back-breaking-work-with-a-smile-1

Collecting firewood
mountainous-kids-take-on-back-breaking-work-with-a-smile-2

Two Mong ethnic children arrive home after taking a buffalo to pasture in four hours of heavy rain.
mountainous-kids-take-on-back-breaking-work-with-a-smile-3

The picture was taken in the winter of 2015. The child, named Lu A lenh, works in the fields even when the temperature drops to 0 degrees Celsius. 
mountainous-kids-take-on-back-breaking-work-with-a-smile-4

A young boy works alone in a field.
mountainous-kids-take-on-back-breaking-work-with-a-smile-5

A seven-year old child helps care for the family's buffalo.
mountainous-kids-take-on-back-breaking-work-with-a-smile-6

Working hard despite the weather
mountainous-kids-take-on-back-breaking-work-with-a-smile-7

A first grade kid in Ha Giang Province already has her work cut out.
mountainous-kids-take-on-back-breaking-work-with-a-smile-8

Children in Lao Cai Province make their way home after working in the fields.
mountainous-kids-take-on-back-breaking-work-with-a-smile-9

A girl in Ha Giang learns to sow rice.

Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Tags: mountainous children hardship child labor
 
