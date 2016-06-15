Miss Vietnam 2016: Unqualified candidate qualifies for final round

Nguyen Thi Nhu Thuy

On June 12, Miss Vietnam 2016‘s southern final round concluded with 18 competitors continuing to compete for the title. The most disputed one is yet to graduate from high school as required by the competition.

Miss Vietnam 2016 requires all competitors to be from 18 to 27 years old, at least high school graduate and unmarried, which has caused quite a stir when Nhu Thuy was accepted to the national final round.

The explanation from the organizers is as follows: some parts of the competition happened earlier due to changes in the plan, making some young candidates technically ineligible because the high school exam that would qualify them happens later than Miss Vietnam 2016.

The solution is easy: the "unqualified" go on to compete and still sit for the high school graduation exam. Those who fail to acquire the graduation certificate fail the Miss Vietnam 2016 too.

