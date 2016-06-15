VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Miss Vietnam 2016: Unqualified candidate qualifies for final round

By Quynh Anh   June 15, 2016 | 07:58 pm GMT+7

Nguyen Thi Nhu Thuy, a Miss Vietnam finalist, is deemed to be ineligible for the beauty contest as she has yet to hold a high school diploma.

miss-vietnam-2016-unqualified-candidate-qualifies-for-final-round

Nguyen Thi Nhu Thuy

On June 12, Miss Vietnam 2016‘s southern final round concluded with 18 competitors continuing to compete for the title. The most disputed one is yet to graduate from high school as required by the competition.

Miss Vietnam 2016 requires all competitors to be from 18 to 27 years old, at least high school graduate and unmarried, which has caused quite a stir when Nhu Thuy was accepted to the national final round.

The explanation from the organizers is as follows: some parts of the competition happened earlier due to changes in the plan, making some young candidates technically ineligible because the high school exam that would qualify them happens later than Miss Vietnam 2016.

The solution is easy: the "unqualified" go on to compete and still sit for the high school graduation exam. Those who fail to acquire the graduation certificate fail the Miss Vietnam 2016 too.

Related news:

> Measured, assessed and judged: Miss Vietnam 2016 about to kick off

Tags: miss vietnam 2016
 
Read more
Rising murder rate forces Saigon police to propose shutting bars early

Rising murder rate forces Saigon police to propose shutting bars early

Bring on the bling: Rich kids of Vietnam

Bring on the bling: Rich kids of Vietnam

60-year-old Vietnamese woman fished out of well after 10-day ordeal

60-year-old Vietnamese woman fished out of well after 10-day ordeal

Steven Spielberg to have his first take on American-Vietnam War

Steven Spielberg to have his first take on American-Vietnam War

Vietnam's last big painter of 20th century passes away

Vietnam's last big painter of 20th century passes away

Food, travel and chat: the must-have apps for anyone in Hanoi and Saigon

Food, travel and chat: the must-have apps for anyone in Hanoi and Saigon

How to detect fake cops in Vietnam? Tips to help you avoid being robbed

How to detect fake cops in Vietnam? Tips to help you avoid being robbed

Vietnamese woman sold in China returns home after 22 years

Vietnamese woman sold in China returns home after 22 years

 
go to top